D/FW hits 92 degrees, breaking 85-yea...

D/FW hits 92 degrees, breaking 85-year-old record

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Star-Telegram.com

D/FW Airport reached 92 degrees, breaking the mark of 91 degrees set in 1932, according to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth. D/FW hadn't cracked the 90-degree barrier since 2006 and 1995 before that, said NWS meteorologist Jason Godwin.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Worth Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New satellite helps track wildfires in Texas, O... 7 hr NewPhartss 1
Retrofest Sun Magdiel 1
Poll what happened to all the original labare dancer... (Jun '10) Mar 15 LEEHAA 288
Review: Bob Leonard Law Group, PLLC Mar 14 Lisa Carol 1
G.E.Forth Worth Locomotive plant lays off Mar 14 Union Member 1
gang stalking in dfw (Feb '16) Mar 14 Anonymous 29
accused child sex offender moves to Ft Worth (Mar '11) Mar 14 Who Are You 53
See all Fort Worth Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Worth Forum Now

Fort Worth Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Worth Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Mexico
 

Fort Worth, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,311 • Total comments across all topics: 279,709,301

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC