D/FW hits 92 degrees, breaking 85-year-old record
D/FW Airport reached 92 degrees, breaking the mark of 91 degrees set in 1932, according to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth. D/FW hadn't cracked the 90-degree barrier since 2006 and 1995 before that, said NWS meteorologist Jason Godwin.
