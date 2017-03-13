Contract talks drag on for American Airlines mechanics

More than three years after American Airlines merged with US Airways, thousands of workers who fix the Fort Worth-based airline's planes still don't have a joint contract. The 10,000 employees in what's known as the maintenance and related workgroup, including mechanics, store clerks who handle parts and inspectors, are represented by the TWU-IAM Association and have been in contract talks with American management since December 2015.

