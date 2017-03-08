Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage | Downtown Fort Worth

Wendy LaBorde and Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage proudly present 910 Houston Street, unit 702 of the Houston Place Lofts, located at the corner of Houston and 9th Street in the heart of downtown Fort Worth. Houston Place Lofts is located minutes away from Sundance Square, the Convention Center, the Water Gardens, Bass Hall, TRE stations, dining, shopping and nightlife.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.