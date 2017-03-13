Chop House Burger opening Friday in downtown Fort Worth

The Chop House burger with fries at Chop House Burger The "Gobbler" a turkey burger with cranberry mojo, provolone, sage, yellow onion, parsley, red onion, tomato and argula at Chop House Burger Back in 2014, when DFW.com reviewed the Euless location of Chop House Burger , the review mentioned that the CHB website said that locations were coming to Fort Worth, Southlake, Plano and Frisco. Nearly three years later, the Fort Worth one is opening in City Place Center, also home to Wild Salsa and Avanti Fort Worth .

