Case closed: a Voir Direa sells out ahead of Fort Worth Opera Festival
Everyone in the opera world knows that new works do not sell tickets as well as those in the established repertoire. But don't tell that to Fort Worth Opera : Its world premiere presentation of "Voir Dire," a contemporary chamber opera set in a rural courthouse, has sold out all six of its performances scheduled for McDavid Studio, the 180-seat venue across the street from Bass Hall.
