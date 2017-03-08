Briggs Freeman Sothebya s International Realty | 2016 top producers

A strong Fort Worth-Dallas market and a deep bench of more than 480 expert agents paved the way for Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty to complete 3,429 transactions and $3,244,114,241 in gross sales in 2016. President and CEO Robbie Briggs attributed the growth to extraordinary professionals who have helped the firm achieve such marked success.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.