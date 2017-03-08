Briggs Freeman Sothebya s International Realty | 2016 top producers
A strong Fort Worth-Dallas market and a deep bench of more than 480 expert agents paved the way for Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty to complete 3,429 transactions and $3,244,114,241 in gross sales in 2016. President and CEO Robbie Briggs attributed the growth to extraordinary professionals who have helped the firm achieve such marked success.
