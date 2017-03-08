Briggs Freeman Sothebya s Internation...

Briggs Freeman Sothebya s International Realty | 2016 top producers

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Star-Telegram.com

A strong Fort Worth-Dallas market and a deep bench of more than 480 expert agents paved the way for Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty to complete 3,429 transactions and $3,244,114,241 in gross sales in 2016. President and CEO Robbie Briggs attributed the growth to extraordinary professionals who have helped the firm achieve such marked success.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Worth Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll what happened to all the original labare dancer... (Jun '10) 6 hr Cynthia 287
Bartholomew Jude Daley - PAVE & SAVE ASPHALT -... 7 hr Azle_Resident 6
News Burglary suspect catches some zzza s in Weather... Mar 10 music lover 1
Paschal High School 80's LGBT Reunion Mar 10 Benny Martinez 11
News Texas woman who got prison for voter fraud out ... Mar 4 Jim 1
Cory Anderson Mar 3 Heather 1
Review: Bonfire Capital Group LLC (Aug '13) Mar 2 eve 21
See all Fort Worth Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Worth Forum Now

Fort Worth Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Worth Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Syria
  4. Pope Francis
  5. China
  1. South Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Supreme Court
 

Fort Worth, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,965 • Total comments across all topics: 279,503,172

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC