BOOKS | REVIEWS: Ripper

BOOKS | REVIEWS: Ripper

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Texarkana Gazette

The bestselling novelist, venturing into the true crime arena with 2002's "Portrait of a Killer," accused William Sickert, an acclaimed English artist, of committing the notorious Whitechapel murders of the late 1880s. But Cornwell never actually ended the investigation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Worth Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Texas woman who got prison for voter fraud out ... 15 hr Jim 1
Dollar General Fri Booty liqr 1
Cory Anderson Fri Heather 1
Review: Bonfire Capital Group LLC (Aug '13) Mar 2 eve 21
2 Black Males Wanted In Quik Sak Robbery Feb 28 Tony Ducks Corallo 3
News Kennedale residents still simmering over year-o... Feb 26 DR James 5
Get rid of the "diet" confusion once and for all! Feb 25 CoachJeffTFW 1
See all Fort Worth Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Worth Forum Now

Fort Worth Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Worth Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
 

Fort Worth, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,254 • Total comments across all topics: 279,318,260

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC