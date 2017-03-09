Body found in Eagle Mountain Lake may...

Body found in Eagle Mountain Lake may be that of man missing for a month

10 hrs ago Read more: Dallas Morning News

Officials believe remains pulled from a truck submerged in a lake near Azle may belong to a 56-year-old man last seen a month ago. Jim Bob Cook was reported missing on Feb. 8 after he didn't return home from dinner at an Italian restaurant in Azle, his ex-wife, Jayne Kaddatz told KTVT-TV .

