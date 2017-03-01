Blotter: Man suffers rib and facial injuries in assault
A 24-year-old man suffered broken ribs and facial injuries on Thursday after his roommate allegedly beat him and broke his cellphone in a garage in the 1200 block of Stanley Street, according to a police report. The victim's ex-girlfriend called police at about 2:50 p.m. She told police the suspect had a gun and her ex-boyfriend suffered broken ribs and facial injuries from the altercation.
