Bike rider hits, damages parked Fort Worth police car on Allen Avenue
The patrol car was parked in the street in front of a convenience store during a robbery investigation when the bike hit it about 10 a.m. Friday at Allen Avenue and Interstate 35W, said officer Tamara Valle, police spokeswoman.
