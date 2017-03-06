Benbrook police seeking help finding ...

Benbrook police seeking help finding armed robber with a limp

Police asked for help Monday identifying an armed bandit with a noticeable limp who stole an undisclosed amount of money from a convenience store. No injuries were reported in the holdup Saturday night at a Tetco/Chevron store in the 6000 block of Southwest Boulevard.

