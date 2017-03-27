Ben Carson in Fort Worth: Other funding can fill in holes left by budget cuts

HUD Secretary Ben Carson said Wednesday that ideas that helped low-income residents in need of affordable housing in Fort Worth might also help low-income residents nationwide. Carson, the former presidential candidate who was sworn in as secretary of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development on March 2, has embarked on a six- to eight-city listening tour and started a two-day visit to Fort Worth on Wednesday.

