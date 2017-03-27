Bee-lieve it or not: Keeper relocates 160-pound hive from Crowley home
A Crowley family enlisted the help of a beekeeper after a couple of bees in their home turned into 20 or 30, Hughes family members told WFAA-TV. Aaron Garcia, a beekeeper with Bee Charmer in Fort Worth, has been working with bees since he was a kid, according to WFAA-TV.
