Barbara Pierce Bush speaks at Planned Parenthood luncheon in Fort Worth Read Story Lauren Zakalik
As people protested for various reasons outside the Omni Hotel in downtown Fort Worth, Barbara Pierce Bush, daughter of former president George W. Bush, was inside giving the keynote address at the annual Fort Worth Planned Parenthood luncheon. It was an unlikely scene in a traditionally conservative Cowtown.
