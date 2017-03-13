Arrest made in robbery, killing of Fo...

Arrest made in robbery, killing of Fort Worth homeless man

7 hrs ago

A 37-year-old man was arrested Wednesday, accused of robbing and killing a homeless man earlier this month, police said. Desmon Demon Mathis faces a charge of capital murder by terroristic threat, according to Mansfield jail records.

Fort Worth, TX

