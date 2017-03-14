Apartment complex overlooking Trinity...

Apartment complex overlooking Trinity River in Fort Worth moves another step closer

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Dallas Morning News

The developer of a planned 343-unit apartment community along the Trinity River and Samuels Avenue has completed its purchase of land for the nearly 11-acre project and should soon hear whether it has permission from the Army Corps of Engineers to build on the waterway. San Antonio-based Embrey Development Co.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Worth Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Bob Leonard Law Group, PLLC 3 hr Lisa Carol 1
G.E.Forth Worth Locomotive plant lays off 8 hr Union Member 1
gang stalking in dfw (Feb '16) 9 hr fightforlife11 29
accused child sex offender moves to Ft Worth (Mar '11) 16 hr Who Are You 53
Poll what happened to all the original labare dancer... (Jun '10) Mar 12 Cynthia 287
Bartholomew Jude Daley - PAVE & SAVE ASPHALT -... Mar 12 Azle_Resident 6
News Burglary suspect catches some zzza s in Weather... Mar 10 music lover 1
See all Fort Worth Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Worth Forum Now

Fort Worth Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Worth Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Ireland
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Zimbabwe
 

Fort Worth, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,069 • Total comments across all topics: 279,556,225

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC