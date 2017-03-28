American Air to Invest $200 Million in China Southern Deal 42 minutes ago
Fort Worth, Texas-based American Airlines will probably put in about $200 million via a private placement, and nominate an observer without voting rights to the Chinese company's board, people familiar with the matter said last week. The Hong Kong-listed stock closed on Monday at a seven-month high after China Southern confirmed it's in negotiations with American.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.
Add your comments below
Fort Worth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Haltom City is seeing the high cost of pinching... (Jul '07)
|Sun
|Non of your busin...
|4
|Charles Taze Russell - 33rd Degree Freemason fo... (May '12)
|Sun
|KillahBanshee
|7
|gang stalking in dfw (Feb '16)
|Mar 24
|Steph
|30
|Kids Obstacle Challenge is Making a Muddy Splas...
|Mar 23
|KidsObstacleChall...
|1
|Texas 'affluenza' teen's lawyers seek his relea...
|Mar 22
|JAMESEY
|1
|New satellite helps track wildfires in Texas, O...
|Mar 21
|NewPhartss
|1
|Retrofest
|Mar 19
|Magdiel
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fort Worth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC