Amazon now delivering Martha Stewart meal kits in Dallas Fort Worth

Amazon is joining forces with lifestyle entrepreneur Martha Stewart to take a bite out of the fast-growing meal kit delivery industry. The companies announced Tuesday that they now offer delivery of Martha & Marley Spoon meal kits in four markets, including the Dallas-Fort Worth region.

