Aldi opening fifth Fort Worth store Thursday in Presidio Junction
Aldi is opening another Fort Worth grocery store Thursday in the busy Presidio Junction shopping area in north Fort Worth. The new store at 8977 Tehama Ridge Parkway, just west of Costco off Interstate 35W north of North Tarrant Parkway, will be its fifth in Fort Worth.
