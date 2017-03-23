Abbott would toss out local laws, impose state control
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says he'd like to see the Legislature pass a law saying the state will pre-empt local regulations "across the board." With local control under fire from the Texas Legislature on issues ranging from ride-sharing to home-sharing to bathroom-sharing , maybe what Gov. Greg Abbott said Tuesday should not have come as a surprise.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.
Add your comments below
Fort Worth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|gang stalking in dfw (Feb '16)
|Fri
|Steph
|30
|Kids Obstacle Challenge is Making a Muddy Splas...
|Thu
|KidsObstacleChall...
|1
|Texas 'affluenza' teen's lawyers seek his relea...
|Mar 22
|JAMESEY
|1
|New satellite helps track wildfires in Texas, O...
|Mar 21
|NewPhartss
|1
|Retrofest
|Mar 19
|Magdiel
|1
|what happened to all the original labare dancer... (Jun '10)
|Mar 15
|LEEHAA
|288
|Review: Bob Leonard Law Group, PLLC
|Mar 14
|Lisa Carol
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fort Worth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC