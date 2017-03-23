'A Year With Frog and Toad' comes to the Manship Theatre
Casa Manana Theatre, of Fort Worth, Texas, brings its production of the Tony award-nominated Broadway musical, "A Year With Frog and Toad" to the Manship Theatre on Sunday, March 26. Tickets are $13 for the 2 p.m. show at the theater in the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St., Baton Rouge. The play is based on Arnold Lobel's children's books and features a jazzy, upbeat score by Robert and Willie Reale.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
Add your comments below
Fort Worth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Haltom City is seeing the high cost of pinching... (Jul '07)
|20 hr
|Non of your busin...
|4
|Charles Taze Russell - 33rd Degree Freemason fo... (May '12)
|20 hr
|KillahBanshee
|7
|gang stalking in dfw (Feb '16)
|Mar 24
|Steph
|30
|Kids Obstacle Challenge is Making a Muddy Splas...
|Mar 23
|KidsObstacleChall...
|1
|Texas 'affluenza' teen's lawyers seek his relea...
|Mar 22
|JAMESEY
|1
|New satellite helps track wildfires in Texas, O...
|Mar 21
|NewPhartss
|1
|Retrofest
|Mar 19
|Magdiel
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fort Worth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC