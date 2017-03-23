'A Year With Frog and Toad' comes to the Manship Theatre

Casa Manana Theatre, of Fort Worth, Texas, brings its production of the Tony award-nominated Broadway musical, "A Year With Frog and Toad" to the Manship Theatre on Sunday, March 26. Tickets are $13 for the 2 p.m. show at the theater in the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St., Baton Rouge. The play is based on Arnold Lobel's children's books and features a jazzy, upbeat score by Robert and Willie Reale.

