a White Rabbit Red Rabbita puts improv artistry to the test
Those are the unusual parameters set for "White Rabbit Red Rabbit," an unusual piece of theater presented by Amphibian Stage Productions at the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth on Wednesday and Thursday, and at Amphibian on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The play was written by Iranian playwright Nassim Soleimanpour , who was moved to write it after being barred from leaving Iran because he refused mandatory military service.
