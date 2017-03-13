a Hea s adorable:a Gus the gorilla a fan favorite on busy day at Fort Worth Zoo

A year ago, Gus the gorilla was only a few months old and barely had a name , spending most of his time close to his mother, Gracie, at the Fort Worth Zoo. By Wednesday - one of the busiest days at the zoo, with half-price admissions and many children on spring break - Gus, now about 15 months old, was a main attraction The young western lowland gorilla flounced across the World of Primates outdoor exhibit, standing to beat his chest and rolling across the grass.

