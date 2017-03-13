a Hea s adorable:a Gus the gorilla a ...

a Hea s adorable:a Gus the gorilla a fan favorite on busy day at Fort Worth Zoo

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Star-Telegram.com

A year ago, Gus the gorilla was only a few months old and barely had a name , spending most of his time close to his mother, Gracie, at the Fort Worth Zoo. By Wednesday - one of the busiest days at the zoo, with half-price admissions and many children on spring break - Gus, now about 15 months old, was a main attraction The young western lowland gorilla flounced across the World of Primates outdoor exhibit, standing to beat his chest and rolling across the grass.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Worth Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll what happened to all the original labare dancer... (Jun '10) 19 hr LEEHAA 288
Review: Bob Leonard Law Group, PLLC Tue Lisa Carol 1
G.E.Forth Worth Locomotive plant lays off Tue Union Member 1
gang stalking in dfw (Feb '16) Tue fightforlife11 29
accused child sex offender moves to Ft Worth (Mar '11) Tue Who Are You 53
News Burglary suspect catches some zzza s in Weather... Mar 10 music lover 1
Paschal High School 80's LGBT Reunion Mar 10 Benny Martinez 11
See all Fort Worth Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Worth Forum Now

Fort Worth Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Worth Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Ireland
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Egypt
 

Fort Worth, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,432 • Total comments across all topics: 279,588,043

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC