A Fort Worth dancer goes back to where it all started
Christen Ashley Williams, who attended Arlington Heights High School, was inspired to become a professional dancer after seeing Dallas Black Dance Theatre's Dancing Beyond Borders program. On Saturday, she will be dancing with DBDT in the Beyond Borders series at the Scott Theatre in Fort Worth.
