a Cool Hand Lukea parking meter crimes rampant in downtown Fort Worth

9 hrs ago Read more: Star-Telegram.com

In the past three to four weeks, an estimated 35 "heads" of parking meters have been stolen from various locations in the downtown area, a crime that sent Newman to prison in the 1967 movie "Cool Hand Luke." "Thus far all of the thefts appear to be concentrated in the southern portion of the downtown area," Fort Worth officer Daniel Segura said Thursday in an email.

