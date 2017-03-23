a Cool Hand Lukea parking meter crimes rampant in downtown Fort Worth
In the past three to four weeks, an estimated 35 "heads" of parking meters have been stolen from various locations in the downtown area, a crime that sent Newman to prison in the 1967 movie "Cool Hand Luke." "Thus far all of the thefts appear to be concentrated in the southern portion of the downtown area," Fort Worth officer Daniel Segura said Thursday in an email.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.
Add your comments below
Fort Worth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kids Obstacle Challenge is Making a Muddy Splas...
|13 hr
|KidsObstacleChall...
|1
|Texas 'affluenza' teen's lawyers seek his relea...
|Wed
|JAMESEY
|1
|New satellite helps track wildfires in Texas, O...
|Mar 21
|NewPhartss
|1
|Retrofest
|Mar 19
|Magdiel
|1
|what happened to all the original labare dancer... (Jun '10)
|Mar 15
|LEEHAA
|288
|Review: Bob Leonard Law Group, PLLC
|Mar 14
|Lisa Carol
|1
|G.E.Forth Worth Locomotive plant lays off
|Mar 14
|Union Member
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fort Worth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC