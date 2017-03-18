8-year-old girl riding scooter dies after being struck by car that fled, Fort Worth police say
An 8-year-old girl riding a scooter in her east Fort Worth neighborhood died after being struck in a hit-and-run Friday afternoon, police said. A black Dodge Charger struck Aja in the 1500 block of Barron Lane, near Interstate 30 and Interstate 820, about 2:15 p.m., Fort Worth police spokesman Daniel Segura told The Fort Worth Star-Telegram .
