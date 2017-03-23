$5 million cattle scheme lands North Texas man in federal prison
A 52-year-old man is heading to federal prison for 10 years after pleading guilty in a scheme involving $5 million that was supposed to be used to buy cattle. Tony Eugene Lyon was sentenced Friday in Fort Worth by U.S District Judge John McBryde, the U.S. Attorney's office announced in a news release.
