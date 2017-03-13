2nd arrest made in connection to Polk County murder investigation
A second person has been arrested in connection to the death of a Polk County man who had been missing since Feb. 28. Angelina Marie Hicks, 24, of Onalaska, was arrested on the Polk County warrant in Fort Worth Thursday. She was charged with aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury, according to a press release from the Polk County Sheriff's Office.
