1 robbery suspect in custody at Hulen Mall, Fort Worth police say

The mall remains closed as officers conduct a protective sweep for any other possible suspect, police said about 11:40 a.m. Officers were responding to a store in the area after a bearded man wearing glasses and a purple hoodie robbed it at gunpoint and carjacked a 2017 burgundy Chevy Track with dealer tags, Fort Worth police spokeswoman Tamara Valle said about 11:15 a.m. Hulen Mall on lockdown after someone robbed a store outside the mall and ran inside with gun, police say. Search underway.

