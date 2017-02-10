Zuzu Verk's father shares memories of his daughter's 'Wonderful Life'
At a memorial service Thursday in Alpine, Zuzu Verk's father, Glen Verk, spoke of his daughter's love for the outdoors and conservation and how Sul Ross State University, a school in West Texas, was the perfect place to pursue her passions. Zuzu's remains were found in a shallow grave near Alpine last week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.
Add your comments below
Fort Worth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|2 hr
|Many pharts
|1,106
|Best BBQ in San Antonio: Rudy's "Country Store"... (Jun '11)
|Fri
|Schertz resident
|6
|what happened to all the original labare dancer... (Jun '10)
|Fri
|TXCUTIE73
|286
|Man Drowns During Party At Lake Benbrook (May '08)
|Thu
|toady
|17
|guard hill drive slant eyees
|Feb 7
|meatcleaver666
|1
|2 Black Males Wanted In Quik Sak Robbery
|Feb 7
|Vincent The Chin ...
|1
|Strange & Unusual - Cross-dressing Teen in Texa... (Apr '07)
|Feb 6
|Texas Phart
|250
Find what you want!
Search Fort Worth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC