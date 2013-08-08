Wrongful-death lawsuit against police...

Wrongful-death lawsuit against police says suspect was shot a execution stylea

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Star-Telegram.com

The family of a man fatally shot by a Fort Worth police officer in 2015 filed a wrongful-death lawsuit in federal court Thursday asserting that the officer fired his weapon without provocation. Kelvin Goldston, 30, was at a residence under surveillance for drug activity on May 11, 2015, police have said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Worth Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
billys automotive 3 hr mark 1
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 4 hr VanPhartzz 1,086
g.e. ft worth. 19 hr Laid off 2
Trains are coming 19 hr Laid off 12
Paschal High School 80's LGBT Reunion Wed Eric Trotter 9
News Raid Nets 5 Illegal Gambling Operations (Oct '08) Jan 28 down with the rooms 29
Missing Man - Brandon Lawson 8/8/2013 (Jul '14) Jan 28 wntonoy 6
See all Fort Worth Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Worth Forum Now

Fort Worth Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Worth Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Mexico
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. American Idol
  3. NASA
  4. Gunman
  5. Fort Hood
 

Fort Worth, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,145 • Total comments across all topics: 278,517,724

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC