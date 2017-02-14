Workers find human skull while clearing land in Fort Worth
Surveyors were clearing land in the 2500 block of Precinct Line Road when they found the skull, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports . It was not clear how long the skull had been there.
Comments
Add your comments below
