Woman, Teen Found Dead in Apparent Murder-Suicide: FWPD
Police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide after discovering a woman and a teenager dead inside a Fort Worth hotel Monday. They were found after police got a call for a deceased person at the Hilton hotel located at 815 Main Street.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Dallas.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Worth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|2 Black Males Wanted In Quik Sak Robbery
|12 hr
|Sanny Da Bull Gra...
|2
|Paschal High School 80's LGBT Reunion
|12 hr
|Steve Cullen
|10
|Paschal High School Girls of the 80's (Jun '15)
|12 hr
|Eric Trotter
|25
|Sgt mike
|17 hr
|Looking
|1
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Mon
|ContinuePhartzz
|1,111
|what happened to all the original labare dancer... (Jun '10)
|Feb 10
|TXCUTIE73
|286
|guard hill drive slant eyees
|Feb 7
|meatcleaver666
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fort Worth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC