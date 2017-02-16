Woman shoots granddaughter in murder suicide in Texas

Woman shoots and kills her granddaughter, 15, at a Hilton hotel then turns the gun on herself just hours after teen boasted about the room's view on Snapchat A woman shot and killed her 15-year-old granddaughter before turning the gun on herself inside a Hilton hotel room, just hours after the youngster sent a Snapchat to her parents showing off the room's view. Fayth Elizabeth Norman and her grandmother Charlott Livingston were found dead when they failed to check out of the Fort Worth, Texas, hotel on Monday.

