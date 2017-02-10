Windy, dry weather takes over North Texas, but rains are coming
The National Weather Service office in Fort Worth issued a wind advisory Sunday for most of North Texas. Winds were expected to be at 20 to 30 miles per hour with some gusts of up to 40 mph.
