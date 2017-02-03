Williams Trew | Fort Worth
Rozi Stone with Williams Trew is proud to present 1717 Carleton Avenue, conveniently located minutes from the Cultural District, Seventh Street, downtown Fort Worth, many restaurants and I-30. The home is located on one of the most popular streets in the Rivercrest area, just one block from River Crest Country Club.
