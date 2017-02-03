Will CVS replace Ojos Locos in downtown Fort Worth?
The owner of Ojos Locos Sports Cantina says it has no plans to move from its location at 515 Houston St. Chef Caris Turpen at LightCatcher Winery & Bistro said that, after 25 years in the wine business, it's time for semi-retirement. A CVS pharmacy appears headed for a prime location in downtown Fort Worth at the corner of Fifth and Houston streets.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.
Add your comments below
Fort Worth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|what happened to all the original labare dancer... (Jun '10)
|3 hr
|Txgirl
|284
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|15 hr
|VanPhartzz
|1,086
|g.e. ft worth.
|Thu
|Laid off
|2
|Trains are coming
|Thu
|Laid off
|12
|Paschal High School 80's LGBT Reunion
|Wed
|Eric Trotter
|9
|Raid Nets 5 Illegal Gambling Operations (Oct '08)
|Jan 28
|down with the rooms
|29
|Beware of Clay Cooley Automotive (Apr '08)
|Jan 27
|tobygrace
|85
Find what you want!
Search Fort Worth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC