Watch: Fort Worth cops a Shake it Offa in music video for bone marrow foundation

Police recruit Ty Veltre made news earlier this week for traveling 1,300 miles to donate bone marrow to a 9-year-old Italian boy with leukemia. Veltre discovered he was a match for the boy through Hallie's Heroes , a foundation started by 8-year-old Fort Worth girl Hallie Barnard, who's looking for a match of her own.

