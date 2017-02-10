Virginia Cook Realtors | Fort Worth

Located in Johnson County and served by the Crowley school district, the new custom home at 11008 Chriswood Drive is situated on a one-acre, cul-de-sac lot. The home presents more than 2,600 square-feet of sunny space accentuated by tall ceilings, big windows, abundant cabinetry and custom trim work.

