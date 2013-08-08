Two Fort Worth projects to bring more...

Two Fort Worth projects to bring more downtown apartments

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Star-Telegram.com

A city committee Thursday gave approval to concepts for two developments that could bring another 450 apartments to downtown Fort Worth. The Downtown Design Review Committee also approved waivers on their site plans that will allow the buildings to better fit on the properties.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Worth Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 4 hr Big 1,085
g.e. ft worth. 13 hr Laid off 2
Trains are coming 13 hr Laid off 12
Paschal High School 80's LGBT Reunion Wed Eric Trotter 9
News Raid Nets 5 Illegal Gambling Operations (Oct '08) Jan 28 down with the rooms 29
Missing Man - Brandon Lawson 8/8/2013 (Jul '14) Jan 28 wntonoy 6
Homicide? Quick Sak Jan 27 Zearl 3
See all Fort Worth Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Worth Forum Now

Fort Worth Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Worth Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Mexico
  1. American Idol
  2. NASA
  3. Fort Hood
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

Fort Worth, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,589 • Total comments across all topics: 278,511,150

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC