Two Fort Worth projects to bring more downtown apartments
A city committee Thursday gave approval to concepts for two developments that could bring another 450 apartments to downtown Fort Worth. The Downtown Design Review Committee also approved waivers on their site plans that will allow the buildings to better fit on the properties.
