Trinity River could be a game-changer for North Texas
The Dallas-Fort Worth region, with a population of 7.1 million, is already the fourth-largest metropolitan area in the United States and is projected to grow 55 percent to reach almost 11 million by 2040. The region has the fourth-busiest airport and the largest light rail operator, Dallas Area Rapid Transit, in the nation, and in a few years could be linked to the fifth-largest metro area - Houston - by a 90-minute trip on high-speed rail .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.
Add your comments below
Fort Worth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|2 hr
|Many pharts
|1,106
|Best BBQ in San Antonio: Rudy's "Country Store"... (Jun '11)
|Fri
|Schertz resident
|6
|what happened to all the original labare dancer... (Jun '10)
|Fri
|TXCUTIE73
|286
|Man Drowns During Party At Lake Benbrook (May '08)
|Thu
|toady
|17
|guard hill drive slant eyees
|Feb 7
|meatcleaver666
|1
|2 Black Males Wanted In Quik Sak Robbery
|Feb 7
|Vincent The Chin ...
|1
|Strange & Unusual - Cross-dressing Teen in Texa... (Apr '07)
|Feb 6
|Texas Phart
|250
Find what you want!
Search Fort Worth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC