Trinity River could be a game-changer for North Texas

The Dallas-Fort Worth region, with a population of 7.1 million, is already the fourth-largest metropolitan area in the United States and is projected to grow 55 percent to reach almost 11 million by 2040. The region has the fourth-busiest airport and the largest light rail operator, Dallas Area Rapid Transit, in the nation, and in a few years could be linked to the fifth-largest metro area - Houston - by a 90-minute trip on high-speed rail .

