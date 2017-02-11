Trailer stolen from Tarrant County Bo...

Trailer stolen from Tarrant County Boy Scout troop before fishing trip

Read more: Dallas Morning News

Benbrook police are searching for a trailer stolen from a Boy Scout troop just before their fishing trip this weekend. Another troop had previously donated the trailer to Troop 519, which has worked for weeks to retrofit it as storage for their camping gear, Hannah Everman of KXAS-TV reports .

