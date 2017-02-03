This police video should make Fort Wo...

This police video should make Fort Worth proud

12 hrs ago

Instead of distancing themselves from police officer Daniel Segura, Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price and the Police Department's top brass should be giving him an official commendation. Segura posted an almost six-minute video on his personal Facebook page seeking to calm Spanish-speaking residents who hear recent talk from Washington and Austin about iron-fisted enforcement of immigration laws.

