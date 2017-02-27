The kids marched out for a monthly fire drill, then someone smelled smoke
Around 100 people, including dozens of children, were outside for a routine fire drill at the Center for Transforming Lives when someone smelled smoke inside the building Tuesday afternoon. Trish Rodriguez, chief communications officer for the center, said everyone was safe after smoke was seen inside the building while they conducted a monthly fire drill.
