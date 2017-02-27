The First Black High School in Fort Worth
Surrounded by a changing landscape, the golden bricks of I. M. Terrell remain intact and deeply rooted. Named after one of the school's first principals, Isaiah Milligan Terrell, I. M. Terrell High School was the first and only high school for African American students for decades.
