The 10 Best Concerts of the Week: Green Day, the Lumineers, 1919 Benefit and More
And with the upcoming weeks offering some of the best festivals for concertgoers, why not get a start on the season's fill with some local and touring lineups coming through Big D? Green Day swings through American Airlines Center, It'll Do hosts English DJ Nightmares on Wax and Three Links offers an opportunity to support Fort Worth DIY venue 1919 Hemphill. Valerie June 8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27, Granada Theater, 3524 Greenville Ave., 214-824-9933 or granadatheater.com, $20 to $29 Raised in Jackson, Tennessee, Valerie June was exposed to gospel, R&B and soul music from an early age by her father.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Observer.
Add your comments below
Fort Worth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kennedale residents still simmering over year-o...
|Sun
|DR James
|5
|Get rid of the "diet" confusion once and for all!
|Sat
|CoachJeffTFW
|1
|Review: Folse Land Services LLC (Apr '15)
|Feb 21
|Larry
|3
|gang stalking in dfw (Feb '16)
|Feb 20
|Dallasvictim
|28
|The Memories of Police officer Henry Paul Mailloux (Oct '08)
|Feb 19
|Dez
|25
|Charity Workout and Fund Raiser- YOU CAN MAKE A...
|Feb 15
|CoachJeffTFW
|1
|Review: Ray's Tint Shop (Sep '12)
|Feb 15
|You must be blind af
|11
Find what you want!
Search Fort Worth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC