The 10 Best Concerts of the Week: Green Day, the Lumineers, 1919 Benefit and More

And with the upcoming weeks offering some of the best festivals for concertgoers, why not get a start on the season's fill with some local and touring lineups coming through Big D? Green Day swings through American Airlines Center, It'll Do hosts English DJ Nightmares on Wax and Three Links offers an opportunity to support Fort Worth DIY venue 1919 Hemphill. Valerie June 8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27, Granada Theater, 3524 Greenville Ave., 214-824-9933 or granadatheater.com, $20 to $29 Raised in Jackson, Tennessee, Valerie June was exposed to gospel, R&B and soul music from an early age by her father.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Observer.