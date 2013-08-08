Texas volunteer firefighters face time, staffing challenges
It's the time of year when grasses dry out and winds pick up, a perfect recipe for wildfires, conditions that keep volunteer firefighters on alert. The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports such was the case on a recent day in northwestern Tarrant County, when the Briar-Reno Volunteer Fire Department scrambled to work two grass fires and an animal rescue simultaneously.
