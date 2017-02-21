Texas transgender wrestler is awarded the girls state championship gold medal
Rotary Club of Fort Worth holds the first Hands on Peace Event at Texas Wesleyan University to get people from all walks of life together to talk about how to understand one another and make the world better. Police have released surveillance video of a suspect they're calling the 'plaid bandit' emptying out a safe at the Currency Exchange in The Parks Mall in late January.
Fort Worth Discussions
|Kennedale residents still simmering over year-o...
|4 hr
|unbelievable
|4
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|11 hr
|InPhartx
|1,129
|Get rid of the "diet" confusion once and for all!
|19 hr
|CoachJeffTFW
|1
|Review: Folse Land Services LLC (Apr '15)
|Feb 21
|Larry
|3
|gang stalking in dfw (Feb '16)
|Feb 20
|Dallasvictim
|28
|The Memories of Police officer Henry Paul Mailloux (Oct '08)
|Feb 19
|Dez
|25
|Charity Workout and Fund Raiser- YOU CAN MAKE A...
|Feb 15
|CoachJeffTFW
|1
