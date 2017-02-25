Texas bill seeks to label attacks against first responders as a hate crime
Mourners attend the funeral service for Dallas police officer Patrick Zamarripa, a former U.S. Navy veteran, who was among five police officers shot dead the previous week, in Fort Worth, Texas, U.S. July 16, 2016. REUTERS/Ashley Landis/The Dallas Morning News/Pool - RTSIBU6 The father of a Dallas police officer murdered in the July ambush says he fully supports a sweeping new hate crime bill.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.
Add your comments below
Fort Worth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kennedale residents still simmering over year-o...
|1 hr
|unbelievable
|4
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|8 hr
|InPhartx
|1,129
|Get rid of the "diet" confusion once and for all!
|16 hr
|CoachJeffTFW
|1
|Review: Folse Land Services LLC (Apr '15)
|Feb 21
|Larry
|3
|gang stalking in dfw (Feb '16)
|Feb 20
|Dallasvictim
|28
|The Memories of Police officer Henry Paul Mailloux (Oct '08)
|Feb 19
|Dez
|25
|Charity Workout and Fund Raiser- YOU CAN MAKE A...
|Feb 15
|CoachJeffTFW
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fort Worth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC