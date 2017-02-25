Texas bill seeks to label attacks against first responders as a hate crime

Mourners attend the funeral service for Dallas police officer Patrick Zamarripa, a former U.S. Navy veteran, who was among five police officers shot dead the previous week, in Fort Worth, Texas, U.S. July 16, 2016. REUTERS/Ashley Landis/The Dallas Morning News/Pool - RTSIBU6 The father of a Dallas police officer murdered in the July ambush says he fully supports a sweeping new hate crime bill.

