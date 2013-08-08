Tarrant County files suit over Jeep Cherokee, Dodge Ram diesel emissions
Tarrant County has filed a lawsuit against Fiat Chrysler, alleging that hundreds of Jeep Cherokees and Dodge Rams being driven around the region are violating clean air laws. The lawsuit filed Wednesday in Tarrant County District Court comes just weeks after the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency alleged that Fiat Chrysler installed software in roughly 104,000 cars and trucks nationwide that altered emissions.
